2005 Toyota Corolla
Sport FINANCING AVAILABLE
2005 Toyota Corolla
Sport FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,599
+ taxes & licensing
Used
258,335KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BR32E95C847556
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # H7556
- Mileage 258,335 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
