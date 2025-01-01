$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2005 Volkswagen Jetta
4dr GLS Manual
2005 Volkswagen Jetta
4dr GLS Manual
Location
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.
14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9
604-585-1831
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN 3vwsk69m45m060957
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 060957
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Front/rear floor mats
brake wear indicator
Seat belt reminder & fuel cap seal warning
Remote trunk/fuel filler door releases
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Illuminated lockable glove box
Front door storage pockets w/rubber liners
Mirror control pad w/joystick control
Front seatback storage pockets
Pollen/dust filter
Fully reclining heated front bucket seats w/adjustable headrests
Valet key
Covered illuminated visor vanity mirrors
(4) cargo tie-down hooks
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
55 litre fuel tank
60 amp/hr battery
2.0L SOHC SMPI I4 engine
Digital electronic ignition w/knock sensor
Safety
Child safety rear door locks
Emergency trunk release handle w/location reflector
Collapsible steering column
Anti-intrusion side-impact door beams
Rear child seat tether anchors (LATCH)
Front safety belt height adjusters
Dual-tone horn
Front safety belt pretensioners/load limiters
Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags
3-point safety belts for all seating positions w/emergency locking retractors
Rear centre safety belt interlock feature
Exterior
Body-colour door handles
Tinted green glass
Body-colour pwr heated mirrors
P195/65HR15 all-season tires
Seating
60/40 split folding rear seat w/(3) height-adjustable headrests
Convenience
Backlit instrumentation-inc: speedometer
Headlights-on warning tone
2-speed variable intermittent windshield wipers w/heated front windshield washer nozzles
Centre console & trunk-mounted auxiliary pwr outlets
Suspension
Independent torsion beam axle rear suspension
Comfort
Rear heating/air conditioning ducts
Media / Nav / Comm
Black roof-mounted whip antenna
Premium AM/FM stereo w/cassette/CD player-inc: (8) speakers
Trim
Front/rear bumpers w/chrome applications
Front grille w/chrome applications
Additional Features
odometer
fuel/temp gauges
warning lights
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes (vented front)
Front seat height adjustment
4-spoke padded steering wheel w/height-adjustable/telescopic steering column
Front/rear integrated armrests in door panels
Open door warning/courtesy lights
Dome light w/time delay
(2) front/(2) rear reading lights
(4) passenger assist handles
Fully-lined carpeted luggage compartment w/light
70-amp alternator
Folding front centre armrest w/storage compartment
(2) front/(1) rear cupholders
Theft-deterrent steering column
Anti-theft audible/visible vehicle alarm system
CD changer preparation-inc: wiring harness
mounting shelf in trunk
Moulded door trim w/velour inserts
Centre sunvisor over rearview mirror
Side blinker lights
Driver/front passenger airbag supplemental restraint system w/passenger buckle switch
P195/65HR15 all-season spare tire/steel wheel
Aluminum body-side mouldings
Trunk side storage net
15 x 6 steel wheels w/full wheel covers
Front/rear coil springs/telescopic gas shock absorbers/stabilizer bars
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.
2013 Nissan Altima 4dr Sdn V6 CVT 3.5 SV 132,761 KM $8,480 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Accent 5dr HB Auto GL *Ltd Avail* 149,713 KM $7,980 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai IONIQ SE Hatchback 188,060 KM $11,980 + tax & lic
Email B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.
14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9
Call Dealer
604-585-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.
604-585-1831
2005 Volkswagen Jetta