$3,950

+ taxes & licensing

Midway Mazda

604-538-5388

2005 Volkswagen Jetta Wagon

2005 Volkswagen Jetta Wagon

GLS

2005 Volkswagen Jetta Wagon

GLS

Midway Mazda

3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-5388

  5136104
  2. 5136104
$3,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 251,500KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5136104
  • Stock #: 621306K
  • VIN: WVWSR61J35W052008
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

- Mechanically inspected by our Licensed Mazda Master Technicians - This vehicle is Carfax Verified, We have nothing to hide - Price subject to $395 documentation fee - Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have out Professional Appraiser look at it! - Financing Available. Not sure about your credit approval? No problem, APPLY ONLINE TODAY! - Professional, MVSABC Certified and Friendly staff are ready to Serve you! - Extended Warranty is available on all of our pre-owned inventory, just ask us for details! We have a huge variety of Pre-Owned Nissan, Honda, Toyota, Chrysler, Dodge, Subaru, Mazda, Kia, Hyundai, Ford, Lincoln, Infiniti, Fiat, Suzuki, Chevrolet, Pontiac, Jeep, GMC, Saturn, Lexus, Volkswagen, Mitsubishi Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV to choose from! MIDWAY MAZDA is a family owned business that has been serving White Rock, Surrey, Burnaby, Richmond, Vancouver and Langley since 1986. At Midway Mazda we don't just sell new Mazda models such as the MAZDA3, CX-3, CX30, CX-5, MAZDA5, MAZDA6 and CX-9...We don't just offer a fantastic selection of used cars... And we certainly don't just offer high-caliber Mazda service. Rather, at Midway Mazda, we take the time to get to know each and every driver we meet. It doesn't matter if you're from Burnaby, Richmond, Vancouver or Langley; we get to know your driving style, needs, desires and maintenance habits. For people looking to buy a car, this means an amiable, pressure-free environment. Rather than push cars, Midway Mazda suggests the ones that will best meet your lifestyle and budget...For people who might not have the best memory and/or diligence when it comes to getting their new Mazda or used car serviced, we help make sure you stay on track so you can get every last mile paid for. Midway Mazda even has drivers' backs covered in the event of an accident, thanks to our state-of-the-art Mazda service center and expert staff who are continuously training on the latest repairs and tools of the trade. To learn more about how Midway Mazda is dedicated to making your life easier, please contact us. Or better yet, stop in and meet us in person at 3050 King George Blvd., Surrey, British Columbia, Canada. We hope to have the pleasure of meeting you soon. Dealer #8333

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
  • cassette player
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Windows
  • Sunroof
Safety
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Additional Features
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Midway Mazda

Midway Mazda

3050 King George Hwy, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

