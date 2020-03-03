Menu
2006 Chevrolet Express

Cargo Van 2500 V8 CARGO VAN, Low 142k, White, Local + No Accidents!

Location

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

$8,400

+ taxes & licensing

  • 142,431KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4779420
  • Stock #: 5382
  • VIN: 1GCGG25U861265382
Exterior Colour
White
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

Local BC Chevy Express 2500 Cargo Van with 6.0L V8 engine! Excellent condition with no accidents.


Equipped with Bulkhead, Lock Box, Flooring, Shelving and more.


Factory options such as cruise control, air conditioning and tow package.


All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service!

We speak English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Punjabi, Hindi, Urdu and German Language!

We are proud to have sold over 12,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. and we always have over 200 pre-owned vehicles to choose from!

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of only $275!

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220

(604) 585-1831

Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
Safety
  • ABS Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
Additional Features
  • Driver Side Airbag

