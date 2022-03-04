Menu
2006 Ford F-150

311,000 KM

$4,950

+ tax & licensing
$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

604-543-5551

2006 Ford F-150

2006 Ford F-150

XL

2006 Ford F-150

XL

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-5551

Sale

$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

311,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8630678
  Stock #: R716
  VIN: 1FTRF12W06NA92056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 311,000 KM

Vehicle Description

READY FOR WORK!  HAS THE 4.6L V8!  FLEET VEHICLE, WELL MAINTAINED AND RUNS WELL.  COMES WITH LOCKING CANOPY AND RACKS.  LOCAL, CLEAN CARFAX.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

