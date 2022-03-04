2006 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $4,950 + taxes & licensing 3 1 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8630678

8630678 Stock #: R716

R716 VIN: 1FTRF12W06NA92056

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 311,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

