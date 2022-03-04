$4,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,950
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
604-543-5551
2006 Ford F-150
2006 Ford F-150
XL
Location
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-543-5551
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$4,950
+ taxes & licensing
311,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8630678
- Stock #: R716
- VIN: 1FTRF12W06NA92056
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 311,000 KM
Vehicle Description
READY FOR WORK! HAS THE 4.6L V8! FLEET VEHICLE, WELL MAINTAINED AND RUNS WELL. COMES WITH LOCKING CANOPY AND RACKS. LOCAL, CLEAN CARFAX.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2