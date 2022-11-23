Menu
2006 Ford Mustang

185,398 KM

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

Contact Seller
LOCAL, 2dr Conv GT

Location

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

185,398KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9357592
  • Stock #: AA22159
  • VIN: 1ZVFT85H565216949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # AA22159
  • Mileage 185,398 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, GT convert, 4.6L V8, auto, remote entry, power group, air, cd/mp3, fog lamps, aluminum wheels & lots of fun.  

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Convertible Soft Top

