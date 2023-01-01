$5,450+ tax & licensing
2006 GMC Canyon
Location
16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$5,450
+ taxes & licensing
334,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9976292
- Stock #: r800
- VIN: 1GTCS148568329462
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 334,000 KM
Vehicle Description
VERY NICE FIND! LOCAL, ONE OWNER, full service history on carfax. runs excellent
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
