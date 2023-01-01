Menu
2006 GMC Canyon

334,000 KM

Details

$5,450

+ tax & licensing
$5,450

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

604-543-5551

2006 GMC Canyon

2006 GMC Canyon

2006 GMC Canyon

Location

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-5551

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$5,450

+ taxes & licensing

334,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9976292
  • Stock #: r800
  • VIN: 1GTCS148568329462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 334,000 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY NICE FIND!  LOCAL, ONE OWNER, full service history on carfax.  runs excellent

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-XXXX

604-543-5551

