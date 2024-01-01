Menu
Account
Sign In
New Arrival! This 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD is for sale today. <br> <br>This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 276,097 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 360HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br/><br>Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes. <br><br>Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. Were conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

2006 GMC Sierra 2500

276,097 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SL

Watch This Vehicle

2006 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SL

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
276,097KM
VIN 1GTHK23D86F233878

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R310582B
  • Mileage 276,097 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD is for sale today.

This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 276,097 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 360HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From White Rock Dodge

Used 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited - Low Mileage for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited - Low Mileage 11,546 KM $69,898 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe - Low Mileage for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe - Low Mileage 33,205 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda CR-V Touring for sale in Surrey, BC
2017 Honda CR-V Touring 138,440 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email White Rock Dodge

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-9156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

Contact Seller
2006 GMC Sierra 2500