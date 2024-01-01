$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2006 GMC Sierra 2500
HD SL
2006 GMC Sierra 2500
HD SL
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
276,097KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GTHK23D86F233878
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # R310582B
- Mileage 276,097 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD is for sale today.
This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 276,097 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 360HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 276,097 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 360HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited - Low Mileage 11,546 KM $69,898 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe - Low Mileage 33,205 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Honda CR-V Touring 138,440 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email White Rock Dodge
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2006 GMC Sierra 2500