2006 Honda Civic

179,020 KM

Details Features

$7,599

+ taxes & licensing
2006 Honda Civic

DX-G FINANCING AVAILABLE

13078456

2006 Honda Civic

DX-G FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,599

+ taxes & licensing

Used
179,020KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFA16346H011393

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 179,020 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

2006 Honda Civic