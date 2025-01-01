$7,599+ taxes & licensing
2006 Honda Civic
DX-G FINANCING AVAILABLE
2006 Honda Civic
DX-G FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,599
+ taxes & licensing
Used
179,020KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFA16346H011393
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 179,020 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
