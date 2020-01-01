2006 Hummer H3

Top model. Has adventure pkg ( very important, as most do not have locking diffs), leather, sunroof, bushbar, running bars plus heated seats. best one around!
- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Rear Window Defrost
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Child Safety Locks
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Tow Hooks
- Automatic Headlights
- Front Reading Lamps
- Power Outlet
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- Trip Computer
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Exterior
-
- Windows
-
- Powertrain
-
- Additional Features
-
- Telematics
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.