Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> <strong>FOR SALE: 2006 Jeep Liberty Sport 4x4 & Flat Tow Ready!</strong> <br> <strong>265,262 km</strong> | <strong>Rugged & Reliable</strong></p><p>Looking for a solid SUV thats ready for anything? Check out this <strong>2006 Jeep Liberty Sport</strong> perfect for daily driving or your next adventure!</p><p> <strong>4x4 go anywhere, anytime</strong><br> <strong>Automatic transmission</strong><br> <strong>Flat tow capable ideal for RVers</strong><br> <strong>Tilt steering, cruise control & A/C</strong><br> <strong>Power windows, locks & mirrors</strong><br> <strong>Comfortable cloth interior</strong></p><p>Runs strong and handles great a nice SUV at a great price!</p><p> Message today to come check it out or schedule a test drive!</p><p><strong>Dont miss this versatile Jeep ready to roll!</strong> </p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1743789668261_7961751943571764 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> <p><br></p><p>Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!</p><p><span style=background-color: rgba(var(--bs-white-rgb),var(--bs-bg-opacity)); color: var(--bs-body-color); font-family: open-sans, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Fira Sans", "Droid Sans", "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif; font-size: var(--bs-body-font-size); font-weight: var(--bs-body-font-weight); text-align: var(--bs-body-text-align);>All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. </span><br><br>We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! </p><p><br>We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. </p><p><br>What Makes Us Different? <br>All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales. <br> <br>Administration Fee of $375<br> <br>Disclaimer: <br>Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle. <br> <br>B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre <br>14458 104th Ave. <br>Surrey, BC <br>V3R1L9 <br>DL# 26220</p><p> <br> </p><p>6-0-4-5-8-5-1-8-3-1<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1715031292914_8639568369688433 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p>

2006 Jeep Liberty

265,262 KM

Details Description Features

$6,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Jeep Liberty

4Dr Sport

Watch This Vehicle
12378501

2006 Jeep Liberty

4Dr Sport

Location

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

  1. 12378501
  2. 12378501
  3. 12378501
  4. 12378501
  5. 12378501
  6. 12378501
  7. 12378501
  8. 12378501
  9. 12378501
  10. 12378501
  11. 12378501
  12. 12378501
Contact Seller

$6,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
265,262KM
VIN 1J4GL48K96W109351

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 265,262 KM

Vehicle Description

FOR SALE: 2006 Jeep Liberty Sport 4x4 & Flat Tow Ready!
265,262 km | Rugged & Reliable

Looking for a solid SUV thats ready for anything? Check out this 2006 Jeep Liberty Sport perfect for daily driving or your next adventure!

4x4 go anywhere, anytime
Automatic transmission
Flat tow capable ideal for RVers
Tilt steering, cruise control & A/C
Power windows, locks & mirrors
Comfortable cloth interior

Runs strong and handles great a nice SUV at a great price!

Message today to come check it out or schedule a test drive!

Dont miss this versatile Jeep ready to roll!


Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!

All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 


We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C.


What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of $375

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220


6-0-4-5-8-5-1-8-3-1

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
rear window defogger
Illuminated Entry
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Full Length Floor Console
Floor carpeting
Sentry key theft deterrent system
Pwr accessory delay
65/35 split fold down rear seat
Driver & passenger assist handles
Luxury steering wheel w/tilt steering wheel
Fixed long mast antenna
Cloth visors
Cargo tie down loops
Cargo area carpeting
Grocery bag hooks

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
3.7L V6 Engine
3.55 Axle Ratio
600-CCA maintenance-free battery
136-amp alternator
Front Dana 30/186MM/Corporate 8.25 rear axle
78 litre fuel tank w/tethered cap

Exterior

Side Roof Rails
Fender Flares
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Halogen headlamps w/time off delay
Front door tinted glass
Accent colour bodyside moulding
Fold away pwr mirrors
Front license plate bracket
Flipper swing gate glass
Body Colour Grille
Rear window wiper & washer

Safety

Dual note horn
LATCH-ready child seat anchors
Enhanced accident response system
Driver & front passenger multistage airbags w/occupant classification system

Additional Features

Pwr driver & front passenger windows w/(1) touch
Map & dome lights
Cargo area storage net
5600# GVWR rating
16 x 7.0 lux styled steel wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

Used 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe 4dr GL FWD 2.7L Auto for sale in Surrey, BC
2006 Hyundai Santa Fe 4dr GL FWD 2.7L Auto 243,203 KM $4,480 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Forte Koup 2dr Cpe Man EX for sale in Surrey, BC
2014 Kia Forte Koup 2dr Cpe Man EX 152,543 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan NV200 I4 S for sale in Surrey, BC
2017 Nissan NV200 I4 S 140,740 KM $15,980 + tax & lic

Email B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

Call Dealer

604-585-XXXX

(click to show)

604-585-1831

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,980

+ taxes & licensing

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

Contact Seller
2006 Jeep Liberty