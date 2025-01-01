$6,980+ tax & licensing
2006 Jeep Liberty
4Dr Sport
Location
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.
14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9
604-585-1831
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 265,262 KM
Vehicle Description
FOR SALE: 2006 Jeep Liberty Sport 4x4 & Flat Tow Ready!
265,262 km | Rugged & Reliable
Looking for a solid SUV thats ready for anything? Check out this 2006 Jeep Liberty Sport perfect for daily driving or your next adventure!
4x4 go anywhere, anytime
Automatic transmission
Flat tow capable ideal for RVers
Tilt steering, cruise control & A/C
Power windows, locks & mirrors
Comfortable cloth interior
Runs strong and handles great a nice SUV at a great price!
Message today to come check it out or schedule a test drive!
Dont miss this versatile Jeep ready to roll!
Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!
All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service.
We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language!
We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C.
What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.
Administration Fee of $375
Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.
B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220
6-0-4-5-8-5-1-8-3-1
Vehicle Features
604-585-1831