Menu
Account
Sign In

2006 Mazda MAZDA3

161,466 KM

Details Features

$7,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Mazda MAZDA3

GT FINANCING AVAILABLE

Watch This Vehicle
12499606

2006 Mazda MAZDA3

GT FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
161,466KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BK123461412697

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 161,466 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

Used 2013 Hyundai Accent FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2013 Hyundai Accent FINANCING AVAILABLE 139,204 KM $8,998 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Accord Sport FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2015 Honda Accord Sport FINANCING AVAILABLE 187,472 KM $14,998 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Honda CR-V EX-L FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2014 Honda CR-V EX-L FINANCING AVAILABLE 152,322 KM $17,998 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-593-XXXX

(click to show)

604-593-5191

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,998

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2006 Mazda MAZDA3