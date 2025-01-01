Menu
2006 Mazda MAZDA3

255,600 KM

$3,800

+ tax & licensing
2006 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

12521419

2006 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-5551

Sale

$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
255,600KM
VIN jm1bk12f161545296

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 255,600 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

604-543-5551

2006 Mazda MAZDA3