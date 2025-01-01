$3,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2006 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
2006 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
Location
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-543-5551
Sale
$3,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
255,600KM
VIN jm1bk12f161545296
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 255,600 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
Temporary spare tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
2012 Toyota Camry 248,000 KM $10,850 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Explorer 220,000 KM $6,950 + tax & lic
2011 Nissan Leaf 130,000 KM $6,950 + tax & lic
Email Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
Call Dealer
604-543-XXXX(click to show)
$3,800
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
604-543-5551
2006 Mazda MAZDA3