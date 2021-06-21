Menu
2006 Mazda MAZDA3

287,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

2006 Mazda MAZDA3

2006 Mazda MAZDA3

GT, LOCAL, LTHR, ROOF

2006 Mazda MAZDA3

GT, LOCAL, LTHR, ROOF

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

287,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7501965
  • Stock #: AA21162
  • VIN: JM1BK123361406177

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA21162
  • Mileage 287,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, GT, moonroof, leather, remote entry, rain sensing wipers, air, cd/mp3, aluminum wheels and more.  

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

