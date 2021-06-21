2006 Mazda MAZDA3

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 8 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7501965

7501965 Stock #: AA21162

AA21162 VIN: JM1BK123361406177

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # AA21162

Mileage 287,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Child Safety Locks Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.