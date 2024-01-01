Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and hardworking pickup truck that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2006 Nissan Frontier SE King Cab V6 Auto 2WD, available now at H2H Auto Group! This silver beauty has seen its fair share of adventures with 285,397 km on the odometer, but its rugged construction and powerful 6-cylinder engine ensure its ready for many more.</p><p>With its spacious King Cab design, you can comfortably transport passengers and cargo, while the 2WD drive system provides excellent traction and fuel efficiency. This Frontier is equipped with all the essentials, including air conditioning, anti-lock brakes, power steering, tilt steering wheel, and a CD player to keep you entertained on the road.</p><p>Here are just a few of the features that make this Nissan Frontier a standout:</p><ul><li><strong>King Cab Design</strong>: Enjoy ample space for passengers and cargo.</li><li><strong>Rugged Reliability</strong>: This Frontier is built to last, with a proven track record of durability.</li><li><strong>Powerful V6 Engine</strong>: Delivering impressive power and towing capabilities.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient 2WD Drive</strong>: Save money on gas with this rear-wheel drive system.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Features</strong>: Enjoy features like air conditioning, power steering, and a CD player for a pleasant driving experience.</li></ul><p>Dont miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a dependable and capable pickup truck. Visit H2H Auto Group today to learn more!</p>

2006 Nissan Frontier

285,397 KM

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Used
285,397KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N6AD06UX6C410991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 285397
  • Mileage 285,397 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

