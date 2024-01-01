$CALL+ tax & licensing
2006 Nissan Frontier
SE King Cab V6 Auto 2WD
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 285397
- Mileage 285,397 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and hardworking pickup truck that can handle anything you throw at it? Look no further than this 2006 Nissan Frontier SE King Cab V6 Auto 2WD, available now at H2H Auto Group! This silver beauty has seen its fair share of adventures with 285,397 km on the odometer, but its rugged construction and powerful 6-cylinder engine ensure it's ready for many more.
With its spacious King Cab design, you can comfortably transport passengers and cargo, while the 2WD drive system provides excellent traction and fuel efficiency. This Frontier is equipped with all the essentials, including air conditioning, anti-lock brakes, power steering, tilt steering wheel, and a CD player to keep you entertained on the road.
Here are just a few of the features that make this Nissan Frontier a standout:
- King Cab Design: Enjoy ample space for passengers and cargo.
- Rugged Reliability: This Frontier is built to last, with a proven track record of durability.
- Powerful V6 Engine: Delivering impressive power and towing capabilities.
- Fuel-Efficient 2WD Drive: Save money on gas with this rear-wheel drive system.
- Comfortable Features: Enjoy features like air conditioning, power steering, and a CD player for a pleasant driving experience.
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a dependable and capable pickup truck. Visit H2H Auto Group today to learn more!
