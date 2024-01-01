$3,450+ tax & licensing
2006 Nissan Xterra
Location
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-543-5551
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$3,450
+ taxes & licensing
Used
380,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 5N1AN08W16C518524
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 380,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SOLID, NEW TIRES, RUNS AMAZING!!!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Email Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
Call Dealer
604-543-XXXX(click to show)
