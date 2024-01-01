Menu
<p>SOLID, NEW TIRES, RUNS AMAZING!!!!</p>

2006 Nissan Xterra

380,000 KM

$3,450

+ tax & licensing
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-5551

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$3,450

+ taxes & licensing

Used
380,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 5N1AN08W16C518524

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 380,000 KM

SOLID, NEW TIRES, RUNS AMAZING!!!!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

CD Player

Conventional Spare Tire

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-5551

