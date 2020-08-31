Menu
2006 Saturn Vue

266,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

FWD, LOCAL

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

266,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5742573
  • Stock #: AA20193
  • VIN: 5GZCZ33D66S853498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 266,000 KM

Vehicle Description

No accidents on this FWD, 2.2L fuel efficient 4 cyl, auto, remote entry, power group, air, privacy glass and more.  

Please drop by for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.

No accidents on this FWD, 2.2L fuel efficient 4 cyl, auto, remote entry, power group, air, privacy glass and more.  

Please drop by for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available.

 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Luggage Rack
Privacy Glass
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

