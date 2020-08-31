2006 Saturn Vue

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Luggage Rack Windows Privacy Glass Additional Features Wheel Covers Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

