2006 Subaru Forester
2.5X 5dr Wgn Auto
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 229,466 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile used vehicle? Look no further than this 2006 Subaru Forester 2.5X 5dr Wgn Auto at H2H Auto Group! This silver beauty comes equipped with a powerful 4-cylinder engine and boasts a spacious interior that's perfect for families or adventurers. With all-wheel drive, you can tackle any weather condition with confidence, while the comfortable cloth seats and numerous features will make every journey enjoyable. This Forester has clocked 229,466 km on the odometer, but it's still running strong and ready for many more adventures.
This Subaru Forester 2.5X 5dr Wgn Auto is loaded with features that enhance comfort, safety, and convenience. Enjoy a smooth ride thanks to features like power steering and cruise control, Stay connected with the AM/FM radio and CD player, and keep your belongings secure with the power door locks and security system.
Here are five features that make this Subaru Forester a real standout:
- All-Wheel Drive: Navigate any road with confidence, thanks to Subaru's renowned all-wheel drive system.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making this Forester perfect for families and adventurers.
- Power Features: Enjoy the convenience of power steering, power windows, power locks, and power mirrors.
- Safety Features: Drive with peace of mind thanks to features like anti-lock brakes, airbags, and a security system.
- Fuel Efficiency: This 4-cylinder engine delivers reliable performance while remaining fuel-efficient, saving you money at the pump.
Come visit H2H Auto Group today to experience this 2006 Subaru Forester for yourself!
