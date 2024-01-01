Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and versatile used vehicle? Look no further than this 2006 Subaru Forester 2.5X 5dr Wgn Auto at H2H Auto Group! This silver beauty comes equipped with a powerful 4-cylinder engine and boasts a spacious interior thats perfect for families or adventurers. With all-wheel drive, you can tackle any weather condition with confidence, while the comfortable cloth seats and numerous features will make every journey enjoyable. This Forester has clocked 229,466 km on the odometer, but its still running strong and ready for many more adventures.</p><p>This Subaru Forester 2.5X 5dr Wgn Auto is loaded with features that enhance comfort, safety, and convenience. Enjoy a smooth ride thanks to features like power steering and cruise control, Stay connected with the AM/FM radio and CD player, and keep your belongings secure with the power door locks and security system.</p><p>Here are five features that make this Subaru Forester a real standout:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Navigate any road with confidence, thanks to Subarus renowned all-wheel drive system.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making this Forester perfect for families and adventurers.</li><li><strong>Power Features:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of power steering, power windows, power locks, and power mirrors.</li><li><strong>Safety Features:</strong> Drive with peace of mind thanks to features like anti-lock brakes, airbags, and a security system.</li><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> This 4-cylinder engine delivers reliable performance while remaining fuel-efficient, saving you money at the pump.</li></ul><p>Come visit H2H Auto Group today to experience this 2006 Subaru Forester for yourself!</p>

2006 Subaru Forester

229,466 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2006 Subaru Forester

2.5X 5dr Wgn Auto

2006 Subaru Forester

2.5X 5dr Wgn Auto

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
229,466KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF1SG63606H744897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 229,466 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2006 Subaru Forester