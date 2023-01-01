2006 Subaru Outback

$6,988 + taxes & licensing 2 8 1 , 5 8 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9570040

9570040 Stock #: 24UTNA50089

24UTNA50089 VIN: 4S4BP61C967350089

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant Silver Met.

Interior Colour Black Seat/Grey Bolsters

Body Style Wagon

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 24UTNA50089

Mileage 281,584 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.