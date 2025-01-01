$8,599+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2006 Toyota Corolla
FINANCING AVAILABLE
2006 Toyota Corolla
FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,599
+ taxes & licensing
Used
172,015KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BR32E26C694729
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 172,015 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From H2H Auto Group
2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited Ultimate FINANCING AVAILABLE 152,517 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic EX FINANCING AVAILABLE 168,160 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Corolla FINANCING AVAILABLE 96,524 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email H2H Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
Call Dealer
604-593-XXXX(click to show)
$8,599
+ taxes & licensing>
H2H Auto Group
604-593-5191
2006 Toyota Corolla