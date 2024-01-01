Menu
Very clean Matrix XR Automatic! All of the power options, keyless-entry, Bluetooth, Navigation, Backup Camera, air conditioning, alloy wheels and more!!

Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!

604-585-1831

All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 

We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C.

What Makes Us Different? 
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales. 

Administration Fee of $375

Disclaimer: 
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle. 

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre 
14458 104th Ave. 
Surrey, BC 
V3R1L9 
DL# 26220

2006 Toyota Matrix

197,327 KM

$8,980

+ tax & licensing
2006 Toyota Matrix

XR Hatch Automatic, 197k, Bluetooth, Nav, Backup Cam

2006 Toyota Matrix

XR Hatch Automatic, 197k, Bluetooth, Nav, Backup Cam

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

$8,980

+ taxes & licensing

197,327KM
Used
VIN 2T1KR32E96C573602

  • Exterior Colour Dark Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3602
  • Mileage 197,327 KM

Very clean Matrix XR Automatic! All of the power options, keyless-entry, Bluetooth, Navigation, Backup Camera, air conditioning, alloy wheels and more!!


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC AWD AMG Styling Package, Only 90k, Sunroof! for sale in Surrey, BC
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC AWD AMG Styling Package, Only 90k, Sunroof! 90,264 KM $18,980 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Journey Limited, DVD, 3rd Row Seating, Heated Seats, Bluetooth for sale in Surrey, BC
2015 Dodge Journey Limited, DVD, 3rd Row Seating, Heated Seats, Bluetooth 188,763 KM $9,480 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Audi A4 3.2L S-LINE Quattro, Local, No Accidents, 27 Service Records for sale in Surrey, BC
2008 Audi A4 3.2L S-LINE Quattro, Local, No Accidents, 27 Service Records 194,609 KM $7,480 + tax & lic

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

$8,980

+ taxes & licensing

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

2006 Toyota Matrix