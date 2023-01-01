$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2007 BMW 3 Series
323i
Location
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Used
- Listing ID: 10242054
- Stock #: P695232B
- VIN: WBAVH13507KC97989
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P695232B
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.5L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2