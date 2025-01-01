2007 BMW 3 Series

Menu
For Sale: 2007 BMW 328Xi Coupe AWD Loaded & Clean!

Looking for a sleek and reliable AWD coupe? Check out this 2007 BMW 328Xi with 199,330 km sporty, luxurious, and ready to drive!

All Wheel Drive Great Year-Round
Automatic Transmission
Tilt Steering, A/C & Cruise Control
Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors & Seats
Heated Leather Seats & Sunroof
Factory Alloy Wheels Sharp Look
Very Very Clean & Drives Great!

Timeless BMW style with everyday practicality. Dont miss out on this well-maintained coupe!

Message now to schedule a test drive!

Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!

All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 

We are proud to have sold over 15,000 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. from this same location in Surrey.

What Makes Us Different? 
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales. 
 
Administration Fee of $450
 
Disclaimer: 
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle. 
 
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre 
14458 104th Ave. 
Surrey, BC 
V3R1L9 
DL# 26220

VIN WBAWC33517PD07785
Exterior Colour White
Interior Colour Black
Body Style Coupe
Fuel Type Gasoline
Drive Type All Wheel Drive
Transmission Automatic
Engine 6-cylinder
Doors 2-door
Stock # D07785
Mileage 199,330 KM
$9,980 + taxes & licensing

Location

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
adjustable headrests
Tilt/telescopic steering column
pwr trunk release
Front seatback storage nets
Coded driveaway protection
Rear centre console w/armrest
Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function
BMW ambiance lighting
Front/rear reading lights
3-spoke multi-function leather sport steering wheel
Locking illuminated glove box w/take-out flashlight
3-channel FM diversity antenna system
4-function on-board computer w/check control system
Cupholders in front fascia & rear armrest
Illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/slide covers
Fully-finished trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Changer
Satellite Radio

Mechanical

Sport Suspension
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Electronically-controlled engine cooling
4-wheel vented disc brakes
Start/Stop Engine Button
Engine speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Toolkit
xDrive all wheel drive system w/variable torque split
Steplessly variable intake system
Twin chrome exhaust tips
Independent Z-axle 5-link rear suspension
McPherson double-joint spring-strut front suspension

Exterior

Automatic Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured bumpers
Halogen free-form fog lights
White turn signal indicator lenses
Chrome side window frame trim
Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor & heated washer jets
Body-coloured roof strips
Adaptive brakelights

Convenience

Instrumentation-inc: speedometer

Safety

SMART airbag deployment system
Side-impact protection door reinforcements
Interlocking door anchoring system
Fully-integrated road safety technology (FIRST)
Battery safety terminal (BST)
Collapsible tube crash technology
Tire pressure warning
Dual front airbags w/occupant sensor
Dual front side-impact thorax airbags
Front/rear advanced head protection system (AHPS II)
All-position 3-point safety belts
Rollover protection systems integrated in rear headrests

Additional Features

Armrest
force limiters
lights on
fuel gauge
Telephone
Crash sensor-inc: fuel cutoff
door unlock
Front safety belts w/pyrotechnical tensioning system
3-stage heated 6-way manually-adjustable front seats w/easy-entry feature
Titanium light trim
Fuel consumption
Valvetronic
anti-trap
Door entry sills w/BMW in chrome
Fully-electronic drive-by-wire throttle system
auto air recirculation
solar sensor
luminous rings
residual heat & max A/C functions
Front chrome grille-inc: chrome-plated kidney bars
Through-load rear seats-inc: ski bag
Multi-purpose front centre console-inc: climate-controlled storage
Pwr windows-inc: one-touch down
driver comfort open/close
Pre-wiring-inc: alarm
Tri-zone climate control-inc: microfilter ventilation
Automatic safety belt assistant (driver & front passenger can reach & fasten safety belts w/ease
regardless of seating position or backrest angle)
black air scoop
Bi-xenon adaptive headlights-inc: high-pressure washer system
3.0L DOHC 24-valve I6 engine w/double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

