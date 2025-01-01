$9,980+ taxes & licensing
2007 BMW 3 Series
2dr Cpe 328xi AWD
2007 BMW 3 Series
2dr Cpe 328xi AWD
Location
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.
14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9
604-585-1831
$9,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # D07785
- Mileage 199,330 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2007 BMW 328Xi Coupe AWD Loaded & Clean!
Looking for a sleek and reliable AWD coupe? Check out this 2007 BMW 328Xi with 199,330 km sporty, luxurious, and ready to drive!
All Wheel Drive Great Year-Round
Automatic Transmission
Tilt Steering, A/C & Cruise Control
Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors & Seats
Heated Leather Seats & Sunroof
Factory Alloy Wheels Sharp Look
Very Very Clean & Drives Great!
Timeless BMW style with everyday practicality. Dont miss out on this well-maintained coupe!
Message now to schedule a test drive!
Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!
All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service.
We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language!
We are proud to have sold over 15,000 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. from this same location in Surrey.
What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.
Administration Fee of $450
Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.
B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220
6-0-4-5-8-5-1-8-3-1
Vehicle Features
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.
Email B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.
Call Dealer
604-585-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-585-1831