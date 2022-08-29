Menu
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

245,074 KM

Details Description Features

$24,888

+ tax & licensing
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

2WD Reg Cab 161.5" WB, CA WT

2WD Reg Cab 161.5" WB, CA WT

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

245,074KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9244564
  • Stock #: AA21231
  • VIN: 1GBJC34K87E507478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 245,074 KM

Vehicle Description

HAS NEW ENGINE WITH WARRANTY (invoice on file).

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tilt Steering Wheel
Automatic Headlights
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

