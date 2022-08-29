$24,888+ tax & licensing
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500
2WD Reg Cab 161.5" WB, CA WT
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
604-496-5123
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,888
+ taxes & licensing
245,074KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9244564
- Stock #: AA21231
- VIN: 1GBJC34K87E507478
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 245,074 KM
Vehicle Description
HAS NEW ENGINE WITH WARRANTY (invoice on file).
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tilt Steering Wheel
Automatic Headlights
Transmission Overdrive Switch
