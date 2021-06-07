2007 Chevrolet Tahoe

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 4 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7248260

7248260 Stock #: AA21129

AA21129 VIN: 1GNFK13087J224098

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # AA21129

Mileage 243,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Child Safety Locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Trim Leather Steering Wheel Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Running Boards/Side Steps Windows Privacy Glass Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

