2007 Dodge Grand Caravan
2007 Dodge Grand Caravan
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # H7645
- Mileage 93,131 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a spacious and reliable family vehicle? Look no further than this 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan 4DR WGN, available now at H2H Auto Group! This gray minivan boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine, a comfortable automatic transmission, and front-wheel drive for confident handling in all conditions. With its flex fuel capability, you have the option to choose between gasoline or E85 fuel, giving you added flexibility at the pump.
This Grand Caravan is perfect for families on the go, offering a spacious interior with a third-row seat, pass-through rear seat, and ample cargo space. The comfortable cloth seats and numerous amenities like power steering, air conditioning, and a tilt steering wheel ensure a pleasant driving experience for everyone. This vehicle has been meticulously maintained with only 93,131km on the odometer.
Here are five standout features that make this Grand Caravan a great choice:
- Spacious and Versatile: With its third-row seat and pass-through rear seat, this Grand Caravan offers a versatile interior that can easily accommodate passengers and cargo.
- Fuel Flexibility: The flex fuel capability allows you to choose between gasoline or E85 fuel, offering you cost-saving options.
- Comfortable Ride: The comfortable cloth seats and power steering make every journey enjoyable.
- Safety Features: This vehicle is equipped with essential safety features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and rear window defrost for peace of mind on the road.
- Reliable Performance: With its 6-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, this Grand Caravan provides reliable performance and a smooth driving experience.
Vehicle Features
