<p>Looking for a spacious and reliable family vehicle? Look no further than this 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan 4DR WGN, available now at H2H Auto Group! This gray minivan boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine, a comfortable automatic transmission, and front-wheel drive for confident handling in all conditions. With its flex fuel capability, you have the option to choose between gasoline or E85 fuel, giving you added flexibility at the pump.</p><p>This Grand Caravan is perfect for families on the go, offering a spacious interior with a third-row seat, pass-through rear seat, and ample cargo space. The comfortable cloth seats and numerous amenities like power steering, air conditioning, and a tilt steering wheel ensure a pleasant driving experience for everyone. This vehicle has been meticulously maintained with only 93,131km on the odometer.</p><p>Here are five standout features that make this Grand Caravan a great choice:</p><ul><li><strong>Spacious and Versatile:</strong> With its third-row seat and pass-through rear seat, this Grand Caravan offers a versatile interior that can easily accommodate passengers and cargo.</li><li><strong>Fuel Flexibility:</strong> The flex fuel capability allows you to choose between gasoline or E85 fuel, offering you cost-saving options.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Ride:</strong> The comfortable cloth seats and power steering make every journey enjoyable.</li><li><strong>Safety Features:</strong> This vehicle is equipped with essential safety features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and rear window defrost for peace of mind on the road.</li><li><strong>Reliable Performance:</strong> With its 6-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, this Grand Caravan provides reliable performance and a smooth driving experience.</li></ul>

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # H7645
  • Mileage 93,131 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Equalizer
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

