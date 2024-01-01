$CALL+ tax & licensing
2007 Dodge Ram 3500
Laramie
2007 Dodge Ram 3500
Laramie
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
194,657KM
VIN 3D7MX38A57G847037
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # R149135A
- Mileage 194,657 KM
New Arrival! This 2007 Dodge Ram 3500 is for sale today.
This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 194,657 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 350HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2007 Dodge Ram 3500