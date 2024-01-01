Menu
Account
Sign In
New Arrival! This 2007 Dodge Ram 3500 is for sale today. <br> <br>This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 194,657 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 350HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br/><br>Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes. <br><br>Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. Were conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

2007 Dodge Ram 3500

194,657 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Dodge Ram 3500

Laramie

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Dodge Ram 3500

Laramie

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
194,657KM
VIN 3D7MX38A57G847037

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R149135A
  • Mileage 194,657 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2007 Dodge Ram 3500 is for sale today.

This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 194,657 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 350HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From White Rock Dodge

Used 2020 Nissan NV200 S - Low Mileage for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Nissan NV200 S - Low Mileage 35,684 KM $36,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited - Leather Seats - Bluetooth for sale in Surrey, BC
2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited - Leather Seats - Bluetooth 132,046 KM $22,989 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport - Sunroof - Heated Seats for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport - Sunroof - Heated Seats 90,032 KM $26,985 + tax & lic

Email White Rock Dodge

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-9156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

Contact Seller
2007 Dodge Ram 3500