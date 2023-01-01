2007 Ford F-150

$4,800+ tax & licensing
$4,800
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-543-5551
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$4,800
+ taxes & licensing
223,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9552211
- Stock #: T518
- VIN: 1FTRF12227NA35274
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 223,000 KM
Vehicle Description
GOOD, SOLID TRUCK. SOME MINOR DENTS, RUNS GOOD. LOCAL, CLEAN TITLE
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tilt Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2