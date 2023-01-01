Menu
2007 Ford F-150

223,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,800

+ tax & licensing
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

604-543-5551

Location

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

223,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9552211
  • Stock #: T518
  • VIN: 1FTRF12227NA35274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 223,000 KM

Vehicle Description

GOOD, SOLID TRUCK.  SOME MINOR DENTS, RUNS GOOD.  LOCAL, CLEAN TITLE

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tilt Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire

