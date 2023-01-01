Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Ford Mustang

54,489 KM

Details Description Features

$13,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,980

+ taxes & licensing

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

Contact Seller
2007 Ford Mustang

2007 Ford Mustang

with Only 54,000 km's! Convertible, Amazing Condition!

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Ford Mustang

with Only 54,000 km's! Convertible, Amazing Condition!

Location

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

  1. 10384194
  2. 10384194
  3. 10384194
  4. 10384194
  5. 10384194
  6. 10384194
  7. 10384194
  8. 10384194
  9. 10384194
  10. 10384194
  11. 10384194
  12. 10384194
  13. 10384194
  14. 10384194
  15. 10384194
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,980

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
54,489KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10384194
  • Stock #: 3289
  • VIN: 1ZVFT84NX75293289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 3289
  • Mileage 54,489 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, No Accidents, 54,400 km's! 


Amazing clean condition with very low km's. Well equipped with leather heated seating, power seats, alloy wheels, power soft top and air conditioning, CD stacker, keyless entry and more. 


Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!


604-585-1831


All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 



We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C.

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of $325

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220

(604) 585-1831

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Keyless Entry
tilt steering

Safety

Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

2010 Lincoln MKT 3.5...
 141,356 KM
$12,980 + tax & lic
2008 MINI Cooper Har...
 138,476 KM
$12,980 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Elantra...
 136,439 KM
$9,980 + tax & lic

Email B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

Call Dealer

604-585-XXXX

(click to show)

604-585-1831

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory