2007 Ford Ranger

212,016 KM

Details

$7,980

+ tax & licensing
$7,980

+ taxes & licensing

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

2007 Ford Ranger

2007 Ford Ranger

SuperCab V6,

2007 Ford Ranger

SuperCab V6,

Location

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,980

+ taxes & licensing

212,016KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9194071
  • Stock #: 2317
  • VIN: 1FTZR44U67PA12317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 212,016 KM

Vehicle Description

Local BC Ford Ranger Super cab (extended cab) with 3.0L V6 with air conditioning and cruise control, CD player and more.


We apologize but we are falling behind on emails, please phone for immediate assistance!


604-585-1831


All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 



We are proud to have sold over 12,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. and we always have over 200 pre-owned vehicles to choose from!

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of $325

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220

(604) 585-1831

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Passenger Airbag
Cup Holder
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

