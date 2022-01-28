Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Ford Taurus

278,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,950

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

604-543-5551

Contact Seller
2007 Ford Taurus

2007 Ford Taurus

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Ford Taurus

SE

Location

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-5551

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$2,950

+ taxes & licensing

278,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8178892
  • Stock #: R502
  • VIN: 1FAFP53U57A100249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R502
  • Mileage 278,000 KM

Vehicle Description

RUNS WELL, SOLID CHEAP FIND!! BLOWOUT PRICE!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Fixed Bench Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

2000 Volkswagen New ...
 215,000 KM
$3,950 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Aveo LT
 148,000 KM
$3,950 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Aveo LT
 148,000 KM
$3,950 + tax & lic

Email Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-543-XXXX

(click to show)

604-543-5551

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory