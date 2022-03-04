$2,800+ tax & licensing
$2,800
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
604-543-5551
2007 Ford Taurus
SE
Location
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
279,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8552384
- Stock #: r502
- VIN: 1FAFP53U57A100249
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 279,000 KM
Vehicle Description
runs good
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Fixed Bench Seat
