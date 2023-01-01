Menu
2007 GMC Sierra 3500

250,478 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2007 GMC Sierra 3500

2007 GMC Sierra 3500

HD SLT

2007 GMC Sierra 3500

HD SLT

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

250,478KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10142712
  • Stock #: P722732B
  • VIN: 1GTHK39647E532483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 250,478 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD is for sale today.

This sought after diesel Extended Cab 4X4 pickup has 250,478 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

