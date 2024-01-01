Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and comfortable sedan with plenty of features? Look no further than this 2007 Honda Accord 4dr V6 AT, available now at H2H Auto Group. This silver beauty has been well-maintained and boasts a smooth-running 6-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission for effortless driving. With 179,900 km on the odometer, this Accord is ready to take you on your next adventure.</p><p>Inside, youll find a spacious and comfortable cabin featuring leather seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and power adjustments for both the driver and passenger seats. Enjoy the convenience of features like heated front seats, cruise control, and a powerful CD changer for your favorite tunes. With its abundance of safety features including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and stability control, you can rest assured knowing you and your passengers are protected.</p><p>Here are five highlights of this fantastic Honda Accord:</p><ul><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Sink into comfort with the luxurious feel of genuine leather seats.</li><li><strong>Heated Front Seats:</strong> Stay cozy and warm even on chilly mornings with the heated front seats.</li><li><strong>Power Driver and Passenger Seats:</strong> Find your perfect driving position with the ease of power-adjustable seats.</li><li><strong>Stability Control:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing that this Accord features stability control for enhanced safety.</li><li><strong>CD Changer:</strong> Enjoy your favorite music with a powerful CD changer, perfect for long drives.</li></ul><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2007 Honda Accord

179,900 KM

Details Description Features

$8,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Honda Accord

FULLY LOADED FINANCING AVAILABLE

Watch This Vehicle
11918618

2007 Honda Accord

FULLY LOADED FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
179,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HGCM665X7A802603

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # H2603
  • Mileage 179,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and comfortable sedan with plenty of features? Look no further than this 2007 Honda Accord 4dr V6 AT, available now at H2H Auto Group. This silver beauty has been well-maintained and boasts a smooth-running 6-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission for effortless driving. With 179,900 km on the odometer, this Accord is ready to take you on your next adventure.

Inside, you'll find a spacious and comfortable cabin featuring leather seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and power adjustments for both the driver and passenger seats. Enjoy the convenience of features like heated front seats, cruise control, and a powerful CD changer for your favorite tunes. With its abundance of safety features including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and stability control, you can rest assured knowing you and your passengers are protected.

Here are five highlights of this fantastic Honda Accord:

  • Leather Seats: Sink into comfort with the luxurious feel of genuine leather seats.
  • Heated Front Seats: Stay cozy and warm even on chilly mornings with the heated front seats.
  • Power Driver and Passenger Seats: Find your perfect driving position with the ease of power-adjustable seats.
  • Stability Control: Drive with confidence knowing that this Accord features stability control for enhanced safety.
  • CD Changer: Enjoy your favorite music with a powerful CD changer, perfect for long drives.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr 2.0 TSI DSG FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2016 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr 2.0 TSI DSG FINANCING AVAILABLE 159,385 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2003 Honda Civic 4dr Sdn Auto FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2003 Honda Civic 4dr Sdn Auto FINANCING AVAILABLE 165,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr 2.0L Auto FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2013 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr 2.0L Auto FINANCING AVAILABLE 211,284 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-593-XXXX

(click to show)

604-593-5191

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
2007 Honda Accord