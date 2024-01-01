$8,998+ tax & licensing
2007 Honda Accord
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
$8,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # H2603
- Mileage 179,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and comfortable sedan with plenty of features? Look no further than this 2007 Honda Accord 4dr V6 AT, available now at H2H Auto Group. This silver beauty has been well-maintained and boasts a smooth-running 6-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission for effortless driving. With 179,900 km on the odometer, this Accord is ready to take you on your next adventure.
Inside, you'll find a spacious and comfortable cabin featuring leather seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and power adjustments for both the driver and passenger seats. Enjoy the convenience of features like heated front seats, cruise control, and a powerful CD changer for your favorite tunes. With its abundance of safety features including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and stability control, you can rest assured knowing you and your passengers are protected.
Here are five highlights of this fantastic Honda Accord:
- Leather Seats: Sink into comfort with the luxurious feel of genuine leather seats.
- Heated Front Seats: Stay cozy and warm even on chilly mornings with the heated front seats.
- Power Driver and Passenger Seats: Find your perfect driving position with the ease of power-adjustable seats.
- Stability Control: Drive with confidence knowing that this Accord features stability control for enhanced safety.
- CD Changer: Enjoy your favorite music with a powerful CD changer, perfect for long drives.
Vehicle Features
