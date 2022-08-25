$12,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,888
+ taxes & licensing
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
604-496-5123
2007 Honda CR-V
2007 Honda CR-V
4WD 5dr EX-L
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
604-496-5123
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$12,888
+ taxes & licensing
205,502KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8994970
- Stock #: AA2273
- VIN: 5J6RE48777L813730
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 205,502 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Warranty Included
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3