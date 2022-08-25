Menu
2007 Honda CR-V

205,502 KM

Details Features

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

2007 Honda CR-V

2007 Honda CR-V

4WD 5dr EX-L

2007 Honda CR-V

4WD 5dr EX-L

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

205,502KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8994970
  • Stock #: AA2273
  • VIN: 5J6RE48777L813730

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 205,502 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Warranty Included
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

