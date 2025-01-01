$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2007 Honda Fit
Sport
2007 Honda Fit
Sport
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
281,460KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JHMGD38687S821356
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 281,460 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2007 Honda Fit Sport Blue 1.5L I4 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive FWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 232,752 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2007 Honda Fit Sport 281,460 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid 38,168 KM $28,991 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Murray Hyundai White Rock
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-538-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Murray Hyundai White Rock
604-538-7022
2007 Honda Fit