Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival! 2007 Honda Fit Sport Blue 1.5L I4 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive FWD

2007 Honda Fit

281,460 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2007 Honda Fit

Sport

Watch This Vehicle
12726105

2007 Honda Fit

Sport

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
281,460KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JHMGD38687S821356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 281,460 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2007 Honda Fit Sport Blue 1.5L I4 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock

Used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 232,752 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2007 Honda Fit Sport for sale in Surrey, BC
2007 Honda Fit Sport 281,460 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid 38,168 KM $28,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Murray Hyundai White Rock

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-538-XXXX

(click to show)

604-538-7022

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

2007 Honda Fit