2007 Honda Fit

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,980 + taxes & licensing 2 4 7 , 0 8 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9564805

9564805 Stock #: 5314

5314 VIN: JHMGD37647S815314

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 5314

Mileage 247,082 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Safety ABS Brakes Passenger Airbag Additional Features Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.