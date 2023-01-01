Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Infiniti G35

174,215 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

Contact Seller
2007 Infiniti G35

2007 Infiniti G35

Coupe BASE

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Infiniti G35

Coupe BASE

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

174,215KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9499309
  • Stock #: N254461A
  • VIN: JNKCV54E47M901777

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 174,215 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2007 INFINITI G35 Coupe is for sale today.

This coupe has 174,215 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From White Rock Dodge

2007 Infiniti G35 Co...
 174,215 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Gladiator ...
 31,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Wrangler A...
 64,985 KM
$57,994 + tax & lic

Email White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-9156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory