Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival! 2007 Lexus RX 350 Green 3.5L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 24V VVT-i ULEV II 5-Speed Automatic AWD<br><br>AWD, Leather.<br><br><br>Reviews:<br> * If youâre looking for the premium features of a flagship luxury sedan with all-weather traction and generous interior space, you should consider the RX 350. It offers many characteristics of larger sport utility vehicles, without sacrificing comfort or convenience. Source: KBB.com

2007 Lexus RX

165,093 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2007 Lexus RX

350

Watch This Vehicle
14146672

2007 Lexus RX

350

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
165,093KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T2HK31U07C018042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,093 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2007 Lexus RX 350 Green 3.5L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 24V VVT-i ULEV II 5-Speed Automatic AWD

AWD, Leather.


Reviews:
* If youâre looking for the premium features of a flagship luxury sedan with all-weather traction and generous interior space, you should consider the RX 350. It offers many characteristics of larger sport utility vehicles, without sacrificing comfort or convenience. Source: KBB.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock

Used 2024 Hyundai Venue Ultimate for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Hyundai Venue Ultimate 8,003 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2008 Nissan Versa 1.8 S for sale in Surrey, BC
2008 Nissan Versa 1.8 S 194,092 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2007 Lexus RX 350 for sale in Surrey, BC
2007 Lexus RX 350 165,093 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Murray Hyundai White Rock

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-538-XXXX

(click to show)

604-538-7022

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

2007 Lexus RX