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2007 Lexus RX
350
2007 Lexus RX
350
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
165,093KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T2HK31U07C018042
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,093 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2007 Lexus RX 350 Green 3.5L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 24V VVT-i ULEV II 5-Speed Automatic AWD
AWD, Leather.
Reviews:
* If youâre looking for the premium features of a flagship luxury sedan with all-weather traction and generous interior space, you should consider the RX 350. It offers many characteristics of larger sport utility vehicles, without sacrificing comfort or convenience. Source: KBB.com
AWD, Leather.
Reviews:
* If youâre looking for the premium features of a flagship luxury sedan with all-weather traction and generous interior space, you should consider the RX 350. It offers many characteristics of larger sport utility vehicles, without sacrificing comfort or convenience. Source: KBB.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
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604-538-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Murray Hyundai White Rock
604-538-7022
2007 Lexus RX