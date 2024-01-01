Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2007 Mazda MAZDA3 4DR SDN AUTO from H2H Auto Group! This sleek black sedan boasts a 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, providing a smooth and efficient driving experience. With 175,276km on the odometer, this MAZDA3 has proven its durability and is ready for many more adventures.</p><p>Inside, youll find a comfortable and well-equipped interior featuring heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and power windows. The MAZDA3 is loaded with features that make driving a pleasure, including cruise control, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, and a security system.</p><p>Here are five features that really make this Mazda MAZDA3 shine:</p><ul><li><strong>Heated Front Seats:</strong> Stay cozy and comfortable even on chilly mornings.</li><li><strong>Leather Steering Wheel:</strong> Enjoy a luxurious feel and enhanced grip.</li><li><strong>Rain-Sensing Wipers:</strong> Automatic adjustment for optimal visibility in any weather.</li><li><strong>Security System:</strong> Peace of mind knowing your vehicle is protected.</li><li><strong>Power Windows:</strong> Convenience at your fingertips for easy window operation.</li></ul><p>This 2007 Mazda MAZDA3 is waiting for you at H2H Auto Group. Come see it today!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2007 Mazda MAZDA3

175,276 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Mazda MAZDA3

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Watch This Vehicle
11971242

2007 Mazda MAZDA3

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
175,276KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BK323071664282

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # H4282
  • Mileage 175,276 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2007 Mazda MAZDA3 4DR SDN AUTO from H2H Auto Group! This sleek black sedan boasts a 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, providing a smooth and efficient driving experience. With 175,276km on the odometer, this MAZDA3 has proven its durability and is ready for many more adventures.

Inside, you'll find a comfortable and well-equipped interior featuring heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and power windows. The MAZDA3 is loaded with features that make driving a pleasure, including cruise control, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, and a security system.

Here are five features that really make this Mazda MAZDA3 shine:

  • Heated Front Seats: Stay cozy and comfortable even on chilly mornings.
  • Leather Steering Wheel: Enjoy a luxurious feel and enhanced grip.
  • Rain-Sensing Wipers: Automatic adjustment for optimal visibility in any weather.
  • Security System: Peace of mind knowing your vehicle is protected.
  • Power Windows: Convenience at your fingertips for easy window operation.

This 2007 Mazda MAZDA3 is waiting for you at H2H Auto Group. Come see it today!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

Used 2000 Toyota Sienna FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2000 Toyota Sienna FINANCING AVAILABLE 203,798 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Prius FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2014 Toyota Prius FINANCING AVAILABLE 129,550 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 FINANCING AVAILABLE 149,676 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-593-XXXX

(click to show)

604-593-5191

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
2007 Mazda MAZDA3