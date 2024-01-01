$CALL+ tax & licensing
2007 Mazda MAZDA3
FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # H4282
- Mileage 175,276 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2007 Mazda MAZDA3 4DR SDN AUTO from H2H Auto Group! This sleek black sedan boasts a 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, providing a smooth and efficient driving experience. With 175,276km on the odometer, this MAZDA3 has proven its durability and is ready for many more adventures.
Inside, you'll find a comfortable and well-equipped interior featuring heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and power windows. The MAZDA3 is loaded with features that make driving a pleasure, including cruise control, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, and a security system.
Here are five features that really make this Mazda MAZDA3 shine:
- Heated Front Seats: Stay cozy and comfortable even on chilly mornings.
- Leather Steering Wheel: Enjoy a luxurious feel and enhanced grip.
- Rain-Sensing Wipers: Automatic adjustment for optimal visibility in any weather.
- Security System: Peace of mind knowing your vehicle is protected.
- Power Windows: Convenience at your fingertips for easy window operation.
This 2007 Mazda MAZDA3 is waiting for you at H2H Auto Group. Come see it today!
