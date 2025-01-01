$7,599+ tax & licensing
2007 Mazda MAZDA3
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,599
+ taxes & licensing
Used
180,472KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BK32F271760702
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # H0702
- Mileage 180,472 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
