Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 Mazda MAZDA3

196,425 KM

Details Features

$6,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Watch This Vehicle
12281454

2007 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
196,425KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BK323071698965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 196,425 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

Used 2007 Mazda MAZDA3 FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2007 Mazda MAZDA3 FINANCING AVAILABLE 180,472 KM $7,599 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda Civic Touring FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2013 Honda Civic Touring FINANCING AVAILABLE 184,484 KM $13,998 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Rio FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2014 Kia Rio FINANCING AVAILABLE 101,312 KM $8,998 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-593-XXXX

(click to show)

604-593-5191

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,998

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

Contact Seller
2007 Mazda MAZDA3