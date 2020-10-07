Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Mazda MAZDA3

186,150 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Basant Motors

604-572-7880

Contact Seller
2007 Mazda MAZDA3

2007 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Basant Motors

16315 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G1

604-572-7880

  1. 6152460
  2. 6152460
  3. 6152460
  4. 6152460
  5. 6152460
  6. 6152460
  7. 6152460
  8. 6152460
  9. 6152460
  10. 6152460
  11. 6152460
  12. 6152460
  13. 6152460
  14. 6152460
  15. 6152460
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

186,150KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6152460
  • Stock #: U783
  • VIN: JM1BK32F771709339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U783
  • Mileage 186,150 KM

Vehicle Description

Take advantage of our experienced on-site financing department, currently offering, for a limited time, 2.99% along with $0 down and No Payments for 3 Months! All our vehicles include the remaining balance of their original warranty and our very own 30 Day Dealers Guarantee. Complete Vehicle Inspection Services and full vehicle history by CarProof Vehicle Reports are included! All trades are welcome, whether the vehicle is paid off or not. Visit our website at www.Basantmotors.com for more information. At Basant Motors, we look forward to serving you with all of your automotive needs for years to come. Please stop by our dealership, located at 16315 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC and speak with one of our representatives today! #9419

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Basant Motors

2019 Hyundai Sonata ...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Murano S...
 31,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Toyota RAV4 LE,...
 53,550 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Basant Motors

Basant Motors

Basant Motors

16315 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G1

Call Dealer

604-572-XXXX

(click to show)

604-572-7880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory