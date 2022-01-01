Menu
2007 Mazda MAZDA5

161,161 KM

Details Description Features

$6,980

+ tax & licensing
$6,980

+ taxes & licensing

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

GT, No Accidents, Local, Sunroof, Low Km, 3rd Row

Location

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,980

+ taxes & licensing

161,161KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8129374
  • Stock #: 9642
  • VIN: JM1CR293770149642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 9642
  • Mileage 161,161 KM

Vehicle Description

Local and No Accidents! 2007 Mazda 5 GT 4-cylinder automatic with only 161,100 km's. Well equipped GT model with alloy wheels, all of the power options, power sunroof, air conditioning, CD player with iPod hookup and more.


We apologize but we are falling behind on emails, please phone for immediate assistance!


604-585-1831


All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 



We are proud to have sold over 12,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. and we always have over 200 pre-owned vehicles to choose from!

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of only $275!

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220

(604) 585-1831

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Heated Exterior Mirrors

