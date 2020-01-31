Menu
2007 MINI Cooper

Hardtop Coupe, Only 103k, No Accidents, 6-Speed Manual!

2007 MINI Cooper

Hardtop Coupe, Only 103k, No Accidents, 6-Speed Manual!

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 103,890KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4631676
  • Stock #: 7205
  • VIN: WMWMF33507TL67205
Exterior Colour
Green
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder

No Accidents! Excellent condition and fitted with the 6-speed manual transmission. British Racing Green with tons of options including air conditioning with climate control, CD stacker, keyless-entry, all of the power options, alloy wheels and more. Excellent condition!


All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service!

We speak English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Punjabi, Hindi, Urdu and German Language!

We are proud to have sold over 12,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. and we always have over 200 pre-owned vehicles to choose from!

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of only $275!

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220

(604) 585-1831

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Cup Holder
Additional Features
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

