2007 MINI Cooper

No Accidents! Excellent condition and fitted with the 6-speed manual transmission. British Racing Green with tons of options including air conditioning with climate control, CD stacker, keyless-entry, all of the power options, alloy wheels and more. Excellent condition!

All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service!



We speak English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Punjabi, Hindi, Urdu and German Language!



We are proud to have sold over 12,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. and we always have over 200 pre-owned vehicles to choose from!



What Makes Us Different?

All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.



Administration Fee of only $275!



Disclaimer:

Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.



B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre

14458 104th Ave.

Surrey, BC

V3R1L9

DL# 26220



(604) 585-1831