Recent Arrival! 2007 Pontiac G6 GT Black 3.9L V6 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD<br><br>3.9L V6.

2007 Pontiac G6

214,722 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
12534079

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Used
214,722KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G2ZH361474172010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 214,722 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2007 Pontiac G6 GT Black 3.9L V6 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD

3.9L V6.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

