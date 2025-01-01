$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2007 Pontiac G6
GT
2007 Pontiac G6
GT
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
214,722KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G2ZH361474172010
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 214,722 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2007 Pontiac G6 GT Black 3.9L V6 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD
3.9L V6.
3.9L V6.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock
2023 Kia Forte 9,933 KM $22,991 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Camry LE 87,500 KM $12,991 + tax & lic
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 29,373 KM $31,991 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Murray Hyundai White Rock
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-538-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Murray Hyundai White Rock
604-538-7022
2007 Pontiac G6