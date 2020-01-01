Menu
2007 Pontiac Grand Prix

GT

2007 Pontiac Grand Prix

GT

Location

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-5551

Sale Price

$2,450

+ taxes & licensing

  • 240,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4481928
  • Stock #: E530
  • VIN: 2G2WP552771200809
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

