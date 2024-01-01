Menu
Recent Arrival! 2007 Pontiac Solstice Gray ECOTEC 2.4L I4 MPI DOHC VVT 5-Speed Manual RWD

2007 Pontiac Solstice

92,300 KM

Details Description

$13,000

+ tax & licensing
2007 Pontiac Solstice

Base

2007 Pontiac Solstice

Base

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

$13,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
92,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G2MB35B97Y131869

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 92,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2007 Pontiac Solstice Gray ECOTEC 2.4L I4 MPI DOHC VVT 5-Speed Manual RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

$13,000

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

2007 Pontiac Solstice