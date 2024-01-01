$13,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2007 Pontiac Solstice
Base
2007 Pontiac Solstice
Base
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$13,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
92,300KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G2MB35B97Y131869
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 92,300 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2007 Pontiac Solstice Gray ECOTEC 2.4L I4 MPI DOHC VVT 5-Speed Manual RWD
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock
2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 59,899 KM $24,000 + tax & lic
2023 Genesis G70 3.3T Sport 14,300 KM $50,000 + tax & lic
2022 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline 14,617 KM $30,000 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Murray Hyundai White Rock
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-538-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$13,000
+ taxes & licensing
Murray Hyundai White Rock
604-538-7022
2007 Pontiac Solstice