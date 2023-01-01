Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Excellent well kept condition! 2007 Toyota Camry LE 4-Cylinder Automatic with no accidents and a local BC car. Options include power windows, power locks, power mirrors, air conditioning, CD player, cruise control keyless entry and more!</p><br><p>Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!</p> <p>604-585-1831</p> <p>All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. <br /> <br />We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! </p> <p><br />We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C.<br /> <br />What Makes Us Different? <br />All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales. <br /> <br />Administration Fee of $325<br /> <br />Disclaimer: <br />Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle. <br /> <br />B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre <br />14458 104th Ave. <br />Surrey, BC <br />V3R1L9 <br />DL# 26220 <br /> <br />(604) 585-1831</p>

2007 Toyota Camry

270,557 KM

Details Description Features

$8,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Toyota Camry

4-Cylinder, Local, No Accidents, Clean, Reliable!

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Toyota Camry

4-Cylinder, Local, No Accidents, Clean, Reliable!

Location

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

  1. 10775025
  2. 10775025
  3. 10775025
  4. 10775025
  5. 10775025
  6. 10775025
  7. 10775025
  8. 10775025
  9. 10775025
  10. 10775025
  11. 10775025
  12. 10775025
  13. 10775025
  14. 10775025
  15. 10775025
  16. 10775025
  17. 10775025
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
270,557KM
Used
VIN 4T1BE46K97U509853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 270,557 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent well kept condition! 2007 Toyota Camry LE 4-Cylinder Automatic with no accidents and a local BC car. Options include power windows, power locks, power mirrors, air conditioning, CD player, cruise control keyless entry and more!


Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!


604-585-1831


All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 



We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C.

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of $325

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220

(604) 585-1831

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer

Safety

ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

Used 2008 Audi A4 3.2L S-LINE Quattro, Local, No Accidents, 27 Service Records for sale in Surrey, BC
2008 Audi A4 3.2L S-LINE Quattro, Local, No Accidents, 27 Service Records 194,609 KM $7,480 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Ford Edge SEL AWD, Local, No Accidents, V6 Clean for sale in Surrey, BC
2008 Ford Edge SEL AWD, Local, No Accidents, V6 Clean 219,056 KM $7,980 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited AWD 3.3L Auto, Leather Heated Seats, Sunroof for sale in Surrey, BC
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited AWD 3.3L Auto, Leather Heated Seats, Sunroof 272,260 KM $6,980 + tax & lic

Email B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

Call Dealer

604-585-XXXX

(click to show)

604-585-1831

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,980

+ taxes & licensing

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

Contact Seller
2007 Toyota Camry