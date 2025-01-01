$12,991+ tax & licensing
2007 Toyota Camry
LE
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$12,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
87,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1BE46K37U571796
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2007 Toyota Camry LE Gray 2.4L I4 SMPI DOHC 16V 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD
Cloth.
Odometer is 116470 kilometers below market average!
