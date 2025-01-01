Menu
Recent Arrival! 2007 Toyota Camry LE Gray 2.4L I4 SMPI DOHC 16V 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD<br><br>Cloth.<br><br><br>Odometer is 116470 kilometers below market average!

2007 Toyota Camry

87,500 KM

$12,991

+ tax & licensing
2007 Toyota Camry

LE

2007 Toyota Camry

LE

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

$12,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1BE46K37U571796

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,500 KM

Recent Arrival! 2007 Toyota Camry LE Gray 2.4L I4 SMPI DOHC 16V 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD

Cloth.


Odometer is 116470 kilometers below market average!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

$12,991

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

2007 Toyota Camry